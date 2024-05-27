Ex-Facebook engineer on working with AI copilot: ‘It’s like coding with a demigod'
The level of "all-encompassing synergy" was hard to understand until experienced firsthand, a former Facebook engineer said.
A former Facebook engineer compared coding with an artificial intelligence (AI) copilot to working with a demigod. Admitting that the large language model (LLM) was able to predict the actual intent, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that it was hard to describe the feeling of working with a copilot. The level of "all-encompassing synergy" was hard to understand until experienced firsthand, he said.
He shared, "It's hard to describe the feeling of coding alongside an LLM co-pilot. It's like someone has jacked up your own abilities by an order of magnitude, while achieving a complete mind meld with what you're trying to do."
"Imagine coding with a demigod, with an LLM that amplifies your abilities and anticipates your every move. It's a level of all-encompassing synergy that's hard to fathom until you've experienced it firsthand," he added.
Referred to coding as the “tip of the spear”, the techie admitted that several creative pursuits were heading in that direction.
He said, “Coding is clearly the tip of the spear here, as it's the creative activity we've most clearly plugged into LLMs. But this is the direction many creative pursuits are headed.”
"It won't be about co-pilots or agents. Instead, it will feel like co-creation in a vastly more intuitive and prescient way. The lines between the creator and the tool will blur," he added.
