Exports from Indian sellers hit $3-billion mark for Amazon

Amazon India on Thursday said small and medium sellers on its platform have sold goods worth over $3 billion to foreign buyers since the company began its export-focused global selling programme in 2015.

The e-commerce firm said it has digitised 2.5 million micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs) and helped create nearly 1 million jobs in the country till date.

During his visit to India in January 2020, Amazon.com Inc.’s chief Jeff Bezos had said at the inaugural ‘Smbhav Summit’ that his company would invest $1 billion in digitising MSMEs in India and expected to export Indian-made goods worth $10 billion by 2025.

Amazon’s Global Selling programme has helped around 70,000 India-based sellers to reach 17 international markets.

By July, last year, exports had touched the $2 billion mark for Amazon India. “Last year was challenging by the pandemic, but the pace of digitisation was accelerated due to the pandemic. While e-commerce in India is still nascent, it will play a critical role in the economic recovery of the country,” said Amit Agarwal, global senior vice president and country head of Amazon India.