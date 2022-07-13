Govt warns against fake RBI notification offering 4.59 crore to beneficiary

The government on Wednesday said a fake notification was issued in the name of the Reserve Bank of India claiming to offer ₹4.59 crore to the beneficiary.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), a government agency, through its Twitter handle on fact check, said the central bank does not offer any such payments/funds. It further said that the RBI never calls or sends emails asking for personal information.

The PIB also shared the fake notification on the social media handle.

The notification said beneficiaries were listed in the recent schedule for payment of ₹4.59 crore and asked for personal details for that amount to be credited.

