Ashneer Grover's reply to sacked OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's statement

BharatPe co-founder and former managing director Ashneer Grover offered words of solidarity to Sam Altman after the latter was removed as CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI. Grover advised Altman to “fight on” after the Microsoft-backed company no longer had confidence in him.

Ashneer Grover (left) offers advice to former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (right) after his dismissal from the tech firm.

Replying to a post by Altman on social media platform X, Ashneer Grover asked the former OpenAI CEO to continue his "fight" for the truth, sharing that he is going through a similar thing here in India, referring to his hasty exit from digital payment platform BharatPe.

Altman took to X (formerly Twitter) after his dismissal from the top post and wrote, "If i start going off, the openai board should go after me for the full value of my shares."

Grover replied to Altman's post and said, "Dude - fight on. The Board has tried to go after my shares - got nothing - so they are now going after me and my family through criminal cases. It’s a long fight ! With you !!"

The former BharatPe MD also said, "Sam - I am going through the same things in India. First they come after your role / shares - then they come after you personally. It’s a long fight ! Stick on !! It’s a template now of the startup Boards and investors globally - all ego - no intellect. People are smart enough to see through."

Why was Sam Altman fired from OpenAI?

Sam Altman was fired as the CEO of OpenAI after the ChatGPT maker expressed a lack of confidence in his abilities to lead the firm. In an official statement, OpenAI's board said that Altman's dismissal "follows a deliberative review process."

The firm's board concluded that Altman was "not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities."

Ashneer Grover faced a similar fate when the board members of BharatPe accused him and his wife of misappropriating company funds, prompting the entrepreneur to step down from his position after a monetary fraud criminal case.