Home / Business / Finance Ministry asks Sebi to address issues that led to NSE outage
business

Finance Ministry asks Sebi to address issues that led to NSE outage

The trading at NSE resumed from 03:30 pm and trading hours were extended from 03:30 pm to 05:00 pm for the day in all the three stock exchanges -- NSE, BSE and MSEI -- to enable investors to square off their existing positions.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:17 PM IST
MoS Finance Anurag Thakur speaks in the Rajya Sabha. (File Photo)(PTI)

The finance ministry has asked markets regulator Sebi to take necessary measures to address issues that led to the outage at National Stock Exchange recently.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Monday, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said that on February 24, 2021, the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) took a decision to halt trading from 11:40 am due to technical issues.

However, the system of interoperability among clearing corporations, which allows market participants to consolidate their clearing and settlement functions at a single clearing corporation, irrespective of the stock exchange on which the trade is executed, continued to remain functional.

The trading at NSE resumed from 03:30 pm and trading hours were extended from 03:30 pm to 05:00 pm for the day in all the three stock exchanges -- NSE, BSE and MSEI -- to enable investors to square off their existing positions.

"The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) has advised SEBI to review the issues leading to the halt in trading in NSE and the corresponding disaster recovery process. DEA has further advised SEBI to take necessary measures to ensure that all the underlying issues leading up to the market disruption are addressed appropriately," the minister said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Oil steady with demand in focus after worst week since October

Rupee gains 15 paise to end at 72.37 against US dollar

Plan your finances in advance for the upcoming festive season!

Hong Kong stocks close lower on Europe lockdowns, lira plunge

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) had made a net investment of 2,332 crore on February 24, 2021.

NSE is one of the largest derivatives exchanges in the world and accounts for the leading market share (by total turnover) in India - 93.2 per cent in equity cash trading and 99.9 per cent in equity derivatives trading during 2019-20.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP