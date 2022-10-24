Fired from her job in 2013, this engineer now makes over 3.5 crore per year

Jannese Torres was earning $80,000 (around ₹66 lakh) annually as an engineer before she was laid off in 2013. She realised after the incident that she didn’t want to rely on one source of money any longer. And that turned out as her life-changing decision. Food blogging, which she took up out of hobby, became her income source. She also took up a new regular job and started a podcast about personal finance. She now makes more than $420,000 (around ₹3.5 crore)annually.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Today, at 37, she has 10 income streams, including blog and podcast ads, affiliate marketing, speaking engagements, digital course downloads and brand partnerships, Torres tells CNBC Make it. She adds these jobs combined bring in an average of $35,000 a month in revenues and out of this, a huge $10,000 is passive income.

Today we are witnessing furious debate on Moonlighting practice where employees take side jobs along with their regular job. While some firms have taken a rigid stance, few have allowed it with some conditions. But undoubtedly people have developed the passion to utilise their capabilities to the best efficiency. The prevailing conditions too, equipped with technology, are proving conducive to them.

ALSO READ: ‘Unacceptable’: After Wipro & Infosys, this IT firm fired employees for moonlighting

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Her story is motivation for those who struggle to get regular jobs or are fed-up with the 9 to 5 office routine. Speaking to CNBC, Torres adds that last year she managed to earn enough from passive jobs that she decided to quit her 9-to-5 and run her side hustles full-time. And fortunately, that decision paid off for her. Torres informs that this August she made more than $1 million dollars in total revenue since starting her entrepreneurial journey.

She also emphasised the value of reflecting on our own and other people’s errors in order to grow. Torres advises not to give up even if we don’t fully understand the business we’re trying to launch.

Talking about her success, she stresses on the meaningful use of technology. She remarks that she Googled her way to success and learned from her as well as from other people's mistake.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON