Home / Business / Fitch lowers India's FY 2023 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 7.8%: Report

Fitch lowers India's FY 2023 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 7.8%: Report

business
Published on Sep 15, 2022 10:19 AM IST

Fitch also projected a further slowdown in growth to 6.7% in FY24 from its earlier estimate of 7.4%.

Fitch projected a further slowdown in growth to 6.7% in FY24 from its earlier estimate of 7.4%.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
Fitch projected a further slowdown in growth to 6.7% in FY24 from its earlier estimate of 7.4%.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
Reuters | | Posted by Aryan Prakash

Fitch expects the Indian economy to slow down and said in a statement released late on Wednesday that it would cut the country's gross domestic product growth forecast for the current fiscal year through March 2023 to 7% from 7.8%.

It also projected a further slowdown in growth to 6.7% in FY24 from its earlier estimate of 7.4%.

ALSO READ: India's GDP grew at 13.5% in Q1 FY23, fastest in a year

"We expect the economy to slow given the global economic backdrop, elevated inflation and tighter monetary policy," the rating agency said.

"Inflation moderated in August as crude oil prices eased, but the risk to food inflation persists given negative seasonality towards the end of this year," they added.

Since the central bank has said its future rate decisions would be calibrated, measured and nimble depending on economic dynamics, Fitch said it expects policy rates to peak in the near future and remain at 6% all through next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out