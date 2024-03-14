 Fitch revises India's FY25 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 6.5% - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Fitch revises India's FY25 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 6.5%

Fitch revises India's FY25 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 6.5%

ByHT News Desk
Mar 14, 2024 11:33 AM IST

Fitch Ratings raised India's FY25 GDP growth forecast to 7 percent from 6.5 percent.

Global ratings agency Fitch Ratings raised India's FY25 GDP growth forecast to 7 percent from 6.5 percent. Fitch said, “Prospects for EM (ex China) have also brightened, particularly in India, where we now expect growth to reach 7.8 percent in the fiscal year ending March 2024 (FY24) and 7 percent in FY25, both sizeable upward revisions. With GDP growth having exceeded 8 percent for three consecutive quarters, we expect an easing in growth momentum in the final quarter of the current fiscal year, implying an estimate of 7.8 percent for growth in FY23-24.”

Fitch said, “Prospects for EM (ex China) have also brightened, particularly in India."(Reuters)
Fitch said, “Prospects for EM (ex China) have also brightened, particularly in India."(Reuters)

Read more: Stock market today: 10 Adani shares gain up to 7%, add 57,000 crore to market-cap. Top gainer is…

The rating agency said that it expects 50 bps rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India from July to December and foresees India's CPI inflation gradually declining to 4 percent by the end of 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Gautam Adani on Hindenburg report: ‘Wanted to destabilise us, politically defame India’

What Fitch said on China's economy?

Fitch cut China’s 2024 forecast to 4.5 percent from 4.6 percent amid concerns over country's property sector and deflationary pressures. Although, the ratings agency noted in its reported that China's authorities have been stepping up fiscal support which has cushioned the impact on the forecast.

What Moody's said earlier on India's economy?

Read more: Stock market crash| These low-quality smallcap stocks may get hit hard, Kotak Equities warns

Earlier, Global ratings agency Moody's Investors Service raised India's 2024 GDP growth estimate to 6.8% saying, “India's real GDP expanded 8.4% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2023, resulting in 7.7% growth for full-year 2023. We believe that with global headwinds fading, the Indian economy should be able to comfortably register 6-7% real GDP growth and we therefore forecast around 6.8% growth in calendar year 2024, followed by 6.4% in 2025.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On