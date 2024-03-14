 These 10 Adani shares gain up to 7%, add 57,000 crore to group market-cap - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Stock market today: These 10 Adani shares gain up to 7%, add 57,000 crore to group market-cap

Stock market today: These 10 Adani shares gain up to 7%, add 57,000 crore to group market-cap

ByHT News Desk
Mar 14, 2024 11:08 AM IST

Adani Share Price today: Adani group lost ₹1,12,785.55 crore in market capitalisation in the previous session. How is it faring today?

Adani Share Price today: Ten out of 10 listed Adani group stocks rallied up to 7 per cent today (March 14). The rally added nearly 57,000 crore to their market capitalisation as stock markets recovered from March 14's selloff.

Adani Share Price today: The logo of the Adani Group seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.(Reuters)
Adani Share Price today: The logo of the Adani Group seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.(Reuters)

Major Adani group gainers today

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd,Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd and the Adani group flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd were group gainers as they rose between 4-7 per cent. 

Other Adani group gainers today

New Delhi Television Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, ACC Ltd and Adani Wilmar Ltd gained 2-3 per cent.

How much did Adani group lose on Wednesday?

Adani group lost 1,12,785.55 crore in market capitalisation in the previous session but today the group's market value stood at 15.28 lakh crore, up 56,615.23 crore from March 13's 14,72,009.88 crore.

Which stock added the most to Adani Group's market capitalisation?

Adani Green Energy with 17,875.80 crore added most to the group m-cap while Adani Enterprises ( 13,281 crore), Adani Energy Energy Solutions ( 7,468 crore) and Adani Ports ( 6,826 crore) contributed to the rise as well. 

What Gautam Adani said?

Gautam Adani said at a private event, “To get good ratings, I tightened disclosure as well as our governance and benchmarked it to the international standard. Today, we have a balanced portfolio of debt, with 29 per cent domestic banks, 30 per cent global banks, 34 per cent through global bonds and 7 per cent others.”

