News / Business / DII bought 9,093 crore worth of shares on March 13 amid market crash. Should you buy?

DII bought 9,093 crore worth of shares on March 13 amid market crash. Should you buy?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 14, 2024 09:27 AM IST

Stock market crash: In the trading session, DIIs bought shares worth ₹20,267.90 crore and sold ₹11,174.18 crore worth of shares.

Stock market crash: Domestic institutional investors (DII) bought 9,093.72 crore worth of shares on March 13 (Wednesday) as Sensex and Nifty witnessed huge selling pressure. Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold 4,595.06 crore, as per data from the stock exchanges. 

Stock market crash: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Stock market crash: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

What happened in the trading session?

In the trading session, DIIs bought shares worth 20,267.90 crore and sold 11,174.18 crore worth of shares while FIIs bought 33,223.63 crore worth of equity while they sold 37,818.69 crore worth of shares.

What is the buying and selling trend in March so far?

So far in March, FIIs bought 9,818.97 worth of shares. DIIs have bought 28,589.28 worth of equity and have been net sellers only on March 2 when they sold 44.71 crore worth of shares, data showed. 

What happened at the stock markets?

Benchmark indices were under pressure as Sensex closed down 906.07 points or 1.23 per cent at 72,761.89. 

Nifty 50 was down 338.00 points or 1.51 per cent at 21,997.70 and BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices were down 4 and 5 per cent, respectively. The stock market crash comes after Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch gave a froth warning on smallcaps and midcaps, saying, “There are pockets of froth in the market. Some people call it a bubble, some may call it froth. It may not be appropriate to allow that froth to keep building.”

 

