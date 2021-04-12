Flipkart, Adani join hands to set up data centre, warehouse

Flipkart has partnered with infrastructure firm Adani Group to set up a data centre in Chennai and a large fulfilment centre in Kalyan, near Mumbai.

The e-commerce company said it will work with Adani Logistics Ltd, which provides end-to-end logistics services, and is a subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), to strengthen its supply chain and serve its growing customer base.

As part of this, Adani Logistics will construct a 534,000 sq. ft fulfilment centre at its forthcoming logistics hub in NRC Complex at Mohone-Thane in Kalyan. This will be leased out to Flipkart to help meet its increasing demand in western India and support access to several thousands of sellers.

Kalyan is a futuristic and offbeat warehousing location, and Flipkart will have a first-mover advantage, property consultants said. Adani owns nearly 300 acres there and more activity is expected in the coming months.

The warehousing facility is expected to be operational in the second half of 2022 and will have the capacity to house 10 million units of sellers’ inventory at any point in time. It has the potential to create 2,500 direct and thousands of indirect jobs.

Walmart-owned Flipkart, which has two data centres in Hyderabad and Chennai, will set up its third data centre at the Chennai facility of AdaniConneX Pvt. Ltd, a new joint venture between EdgeConneX and Adani Enterprises Ltd

