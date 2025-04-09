Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Food delivery company Zomato rebrands itself as 'Eternal Ltd' on stock exchanges

PTI |
Apr 09, 2025 04:27 PM IST

The brand name of the company's food delivery business, Zomato, will however remain the same, along with the app.

Food and grocery delivery platform Zomato officially changed its name to 'Eternal Ltd' on the stock exchanges from Wednesday, following approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Zomato received the Corporate Affairs Ministry's approval regarding its name change to "Eternal Ltd" with effect from March 20.(Reuters)
Zomato received the Corporate Affairs Ministry's approval regarding its name change to "Eternal Ltd" with effect from March 20.(Reuters)

To be sure, the brand name of the company's food delivery business, Zomato, will remain the same, along with the app. However, the name of the corporate entity has been changed to Eternal, along with its stock ticker.

It received the Corporate Affairs Ministry's approval regarding its name change to "Eternal Ltd" with effect from March 20.

The shares of Eternal Ltd were trading lower by over 1.7 per cent at around 211.50 at 2:45 pm.

The shareholders of Zomato had last month approved a special resolution to rename the firm 'Eternal'.

In a letter to shareholders in February, Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said, "Our Board has approved this change today and I request our shareholders to also support this change. If and when it is approved, our corporate website will transition from zomato.com to eternal.com. We will also change our stock ticker."

He also informed that the decision to publicly rename the company was in line with Blinkit becoming a significant driver of its future.

"When we acquired Blinkit, we started using 'Eternal' (instead of Zomato) internally to distinguish between the company and the brand/app. We also thought that we would publicly rename the company to Eternal, the day something beyond Zomato became a significant driver of our future. Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there. We would like to rename Zomato Ltd, the company (not the brand/app), to Eternal Ltd," Goyal stated.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / Food delivery company Zomato rebrands itself as 'Eternal Ltd' on stock exchanges
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On