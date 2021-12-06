Home / Business / Ford Canada launches new ad celebrating diversity, festive season
Ford Canada launches new ad celebrating diversity, festive season

The video was shot in Toronto and the concept was conceived by Ethnicity Matters’ creative lead Waseem Shaikh along with the rest of the Ethnicity Matters team. The company in order to add authenticity asked Indian composer Aditya Ashok of 7Nation to create the original score.
Ford Escape SUV(Ford)
Ford Escape SUV(Ford)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 11:18 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Ford Canada launched a video to celebrate the festive season for Canadian-Indians and Canadians alike. The company in a release said that the video is aimed at celebrating Diwali and Christmas for South Asians who have adopted Canada as their home.

“The Ford Escape SUV video celebrates the festive season, and is available in both English and Punjabi — but its message transcends cultures,” the company said in its release. It said that the company is releasing an advertisement which narrates the story where a daughter, her husband and their child are driving from Toronto to her childhood home in London, Ontario to visit her father. The story is set in November 2021.

The video was shot in Toronto and the concept was conceived by Ethnicity Matters’ creative lead Waseem Shaikh along with the rest of the Ethnicity Matters team. The company in order to add authenticity asked Indian composer Aditya Ashok of 7Nation to create the original score.

The advert will be live online, in social media and on South Asian television. There are two versions of the ad - 15 seconds and 30 seconds - and both will be live on South Asian television.

