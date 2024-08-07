 Foreign investors sell banks, power stocks worth over ₹11,000 crore, buying seen in this sector - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Foreign investors sell banks, power stocks worth over 11,000 crore, buying seen in this sector

ByHT News Desk
Aug 07, 2024 10:41 AM IST

In the month, financial services saw the highest selling of ₹7,468 crore in the month, followed by ₹3,796 crore selling in power.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold financials and power stocks worth about 11,444 crore in July and chose IT stocks for buying, data showed. Economic Times reported citing data which showed that out of the net FII buying worth 32,367 crore last month, dollar money was seen flowing into IT ( 11,763 crore), metals ( 7,310 crore), auto ( 6,148 crore), healthcare ( 5,054 crore) and capital goods ( 4,927 crore).

Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Read more: Adani Group's clarification on Gautam Adani's succession plan: ‘Misquoted, didn’t specify time'

In the month, financial services saw the highest selling of 7,468 crore in the month, followed by 3,796 crore selling in power.

Read more: Ola Electric IPO allotment today: Here's how to check status on Link Intime, BSE

Motilal Oswal said, “The CASA mix continued to moderate, and with ongoing tightness in the rate environment, we expect pressure to continue in the near term. Asset quality trends were mixed, with many private banks reporting a rise in slippages/credit costs, particularly lenders having a higher mix of unsecured segments such as MFI and credit cards. Select large private banks also reported higher slippages due to seasonal stress in the agri portfolio.”

Read more: UK asks Elon Musk to act responsibly after his ‘civil war’ posts on riots

Motilal remained overweight on PSU banks, consumption, industrials, and real estate as the brokerage said, “We recently raised IT to marginal overweight from underweight and cut auto from overweight to underweight. We also turned overweight on healthcare from neutral, while maintaining our underweight stance on private banks and energy.”

The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.

See more

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Foreign investors sell banks, power stocks worth over 11,000 crore, buying seen in this sector
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On