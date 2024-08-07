Ola Electric IPO allotment today: Here's how to check status on Link Intime, BSE
Ola Electric IPO allotment: The allotment for initial public offering (IPO) of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd is expected to be finalised today (August 7). The issue opened for subscription on August 2 and closed on August 6. The IPO listing date is August 9 and the company is likely to fix the basis of allotment today and credit the shares into the demat accounts on August 8. Investors whose bids have been rejected will get refund of their money on the same day as well. You can check Ola Electric IPO allotment status online through the BSE website or the official portal of IPO registrar Link Intime India Private Ltd.
How to check Ola Electric IPO allotment on Link Intime
1. Visit Link Intime India website on this link - https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html
2. Select ‘Ola Electric Mobility Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu
3. Choose among PAN, App. No., DP/Client ID and Account No/IFSC
4. Enter details and click on ‘Submit’
5. You will then be able to see Ola Electric IPO allotment status on the screen
Ola Electric IPO GMP
Ola Electric IPO GMP is negative or minus ₹3 per share which indicates that Ola Electric shares are trading at a discount of ₹3 in the grey market.
Ola Electric IPO subscription
Ola Electric IPO saw strong demand from investors and was subscribed 4.45 times in total as the issue received bids for 198.17 crore equity shares against 44.5 crore shares on the offer. The IPO was subscribed 4.05 times in the retail category, 5.53 times in the Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIB) category and 2.51 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.
Ola Electric IPO details
The price band of the issue was set at ₹72 to ₹76 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹6,145.56 crore from the issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 72.37 crore equity shares worth ₹5,500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 8.49 crore shares worth ₹645.56 crore. Book running lead managers of the IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, BofA Securities India, Axis Capital, SBI Capital Markets, Citigroup Global Markets India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, ICICI Securities and BoB Capital Markets.
