Forgot username and password for SBI's online banking services? Follow these steps to recover both

Online banking services have eliminated the need to physically visit a branch. State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, is among the banks that provide online services to their customers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: People share SBI passbook pics ahead of the FIFA World Cup final. Here’s why

To use these services, a User ID and password is required. When customers register for SBI's internet banking facility, they receive a unique User ID and password; these have to be updated in accordance with the instructions.

Also Read: SBI hikes interest rates for fixed deposits less than ₹2 crore

However, what happens when you forget your login credentials? Don't worry. By following a few easy steps, you can retrieve your username and recover your password. Here's what you have to do:

Username: (1.) Visit onlinesbi.com and click on ‘Forgot Username.’

(2.) Enter the 11-digit Customer Information (CIF) number printed on your passbook.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(3.) Select your country, enter the registered mobile number, write the captcha code and submit the details.

(4.) Enter the one-time password (OTP) sent to your phone; tap ‘Confirm.’

(5.) You will now receive the User ID on your phone.

Password: (1.) Go to onlinesbi.com and click on ‘Forgot Password.’

(2.) Enter all the details asked for; a new password will be sent on the registered email address.

(3.) Sign-in with that password and change it to keep your account secure.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail