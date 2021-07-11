Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Franklin Templeton MF unitholders to get 3,303 cr in fifth tranche

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 10:57 AM IST
SBI Funds Management (SBI MF) will distribute the fifth tranche of 3,303 crore to unitholders of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund's six shuttered schemes during the week beginning Monday.

With this, the total disbursement will reach 21,080 crore, amounting to 84 per cent of assets under management (AUM) as on April 23, 2020, a Franklin Templeton MF spokesperson said on Sunday.

Under the first disbursement in February, investors received 9,122 crore, while 2,962 crore were paid to investors during the week of April 12, 2,489 crore during the week of May 3 and in the latest disbursement during the week of June 7, investors were paid 3,205 crore.

"SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd (SBI MF) would be distributing the next tranche of 3,302.75 crore to unitholders across all six schemes. The payment to all investors whose accounts are KYC compliant with all details available will be made during the week of July 12, 2021," the spokesperson said.

The amount to be distributed to unitholders will be paid by extinguishing proportionate units at the net asset value dated July 9, this year, he added.

The payment will be made electronically to all eligible unitholders by SBI MF, which has been appointed as the liquidator for the schemes under winding up by the Supreme Court.

In case the unitholders' bank account is not eligible for an electronic payment, a cheque or demand draft will be issued and sent to their registered address by SBI MF.

In March, the Supreme Court accepted the standard operating procedure (SOP) finalised by SBI MF to monetise assets and distribute the proceeds to unitholders of the six debt schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund.

Franklin Templeton MF shut its six debt mutual fund schemes on April 23, 2020, citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond market.

The schemes -- Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund -- together had an estimated 25,000 crore as AUM.

