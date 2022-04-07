Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / French court upholds 150 million euro fine against Google for opaque ad rules
business

French court upholds 150 million euro fine against Google for opaque ad rules

France's antitrust watchdog, which levied the fine in 2019, said in its decision then that Google applied opaque advertising rules and changed them at will.
Google Ads is the gateway for advertisers that wish to appear in the sponsored section of search results.
Published on Apr 07, 2022 06:06 PM IST
Reuters |

A French court of appeals upheld a 150 million euro fine levied against Alphabet's Google for abusing its power over the treatment of advertisers, a spokesperson for the US firm said on Thursday.

France's antitrust watchdog, which levied the fine in 2019, said in its decision then that Google applied opaque advertising rules and changed them at will.

It was the first penalty imposed by the competition authority against Google.

"Following the (French competition authority's) original decision we already made some changes to make these policies even clearer and will now study the court's ruling in detail and consider our next steps," Google's spokesperson said.

Two of the watchdog's orders that accompanied the 150 million-euro fine were overturned, Google said.

The first revoked an order that compelled it to put in place a tool allowing French consumers to file complaints.

The second overturned order made it compulsory for Google to issue an annual report detailing the number of websites whose Google Ads accounts were suspended for breaching its rules and the nature of the rules that were breached.

RELATED STORIES

Google Ads is the gateway for advertisers that wish to appear in the sponsored section of search results.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
google united states
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP