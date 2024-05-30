From Aadhaar card update to driving license: Key rules changing from June 1

Rules changing from June 1: From June 1, several rules are set to change regarding LPG cylinder usage, bank holidays, Aadhaar and driving licenses. Here's a look at the key changes that are taking effect in the next month: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways announced new regulations for obtaining a driving license from June 1, 2024.

Driving license rules

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways announced new regulations for obtaining a driving license from June 1, 2024. Individuals will be able to take driving tests at private driving training centres instead of government RTOs and these centres can conduct tests and issue certifications for license eligibility.

Under the new rules, government aims to eliminate around 900,000 old vehicles and enforce stricter car emission standards. Those violating traffic rules will be fined a larger amount. The fine imposed in cases of a minor driving the vehicle is ₹25,000 and the vehicle owner's registration will also be cancelled.

Aadhaar card

In case you plan to update your Aadhaar Card, you can do that till June 14. In order to update your Aadhaar, you can do the same online. If you choose to do it offline, then you will have to pay ₹50 per update.

LPG cylinder price

LPG cylinder prices are adjusted on the first of every month owing to which oil companies will set new gas cylinder prices on June 1. In May, prices of commercial cylinders were reduced and it is expected that they may lower cylinder prices again in June.

Bank Holidays In June

Banks will be closed for 10 days in June, as per the list of bank holidays issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These include Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. Other holidays in June include Raja Sankranti and Eid-ul-Adha. These holidays may differ from state to state.