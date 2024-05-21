 New driving rules: No need to visit RTOs for license from June 1 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
New driving rules: No need to visit RTOs for license from June 1

ByHT News Desk
May 21, 2024 10:36 PM IST

Starting June 1, 2024, people can take their driving tests at private driving schools instead of government Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways announced new rules for getting a driving license in India.

The new rules aim to cut pollution by eliminating about 900,000 old government vehicles and enforcing stricter car emission standards. (File)
The new rules aim to cut pollution by eliminating about 900,000 old government vehicles and enforcing stricter car emission standards. (File)

Starting June 1, 2024, people can take their driving tests at private driving schools instead of government Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). These private schools will be allowed to take tests and provide certificates needed for a driving license.

The new rules aim to cut pollution by eliminating about 900,000 old government vehicles and enforcing stricter car emission standards.

The fine for speeding is still between 1000 and 2000. But if a minor is caught driving, they will face a big fine of 25,000. Also, the vehicle owner's registration will be cancelled, and the minor won't be able to get a license until they turn 25.

The ministry has made it easier to get a new license by reducing the paperwork needed. The required documents depend on whether you are applying for a two-wheeler or four-wheeler license, which means fewer physical checkups at RTOs are needed.

To make India's roads more eco-friendly, the ministry plans to get rid of 9,000 old government vehicles and improve emission standards for other vehicles.

What are the rules for private driving schools?

According to the rules, driving training centers must have at least 1 acre of land. If they offer training for four-wheelers, they would need two acres of land. The driving schools must have access to a proper testing facility.

The trainers must have a high school diploma or equivalent, at least five years of driving experience, and knowledge of biometrics and IT systems.

For Light Motor Vehicles (LMV), the training should be offered for 29 hours over 4 weeks, with 8 hours of theory and 21 hours of practical. However, for Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMV), 38 hours of training should be provided over 6 weeks, with 8 hours of theory and 31 hours of practical.

License fees and charges

As per the new laws, issuing a learner's license (Form 3) would cost 150, with an additional 50 for the learner's license test or a repeat test. For the driving test, or if a repeat test is needed, the fee would be 300.

Also, the cost of issuing a driving license will be 200, while obtaining an International Driving Permit will be significantly higher at 1,000. If another vehicle class has to be added to a license, it would be charged at 500.

For those driving hazardous goods vehicles, the endorsement or renewal of authorisation would cost 200. Similarly, renewing a standard driving license would be 200, but if this renewal happens after the grace period, the fee would jump to 300 plus an additional 1000 per year or part thereof from the expiration of the grace period.

Driving instruction schools will face a hefty 5,000 fee for issuing or renewing licenses without the training, and the same fee applies to getting a duplicate license from these schools.

Appealing against licensing authority orders under rule 29 would cost 500. Changing the address or other particulars on a driving license would incur a fee of 200.

