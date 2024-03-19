Jalandhar: Gang making fake RCs, licences busted; 1 held

The Jalandhar police commissionerate busted a gang allegedly involved in the preparation of fake driving licences and registration certificates. The Jalandhar police commissionerate busted a gang allegedly involved in the preparation of fake driving licences and registration certificates. (HT File)

A police spokesperson said that acting on a tip-off, the police had lodged an FIR against unidentified persons and started probe.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“During investigation, police nabbed one Arvind Kumar, who confessed that he, along with officials and employees of the transport department, were running this racket,” police said. The other accused are yet to be identified.

Police have recovered a laptop, two printers, stamp papers, insurance certificates etc from his possession.

Jalandhar police commissioner Swapan Sharma said insurance certificates of 159 vehicles (without QR codes), certificates of 222 vehicles (with QR code), transfer files of 57 RCs, 35 registration certificates and 180 application forms with documents have been recovered.

The case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (for making forged documents), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.