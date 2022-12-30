From January 1, these rules will come into effect. Details here

Starting January 1, changes to some rules will come into effect. From bank locker to CNG-LPG prices to credit cards, these impact personal finance of the common man, and, therefore, it is important to know what these rules are.

These new/updated guidelines will come into effect on January 1:

NPS partial withdrawal: Central government employees will have to submit their withdrawal requests for NPS (National Pension System) as applications for partial withdrawal, and through their associated nodal offices. To substantiate the reason for partial withdrawal, supporting documents will be required.

At present, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) allows members to make partial withdrawals under NPS by self-declaration.

Bank lockers: Under the amended bank locker rules, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has instructed banks to provide customers with updated locker agreements. Banks shall ensure no unfair terms or conditions are incorporated in the locker agreements, according to an RBI notification.

High-security registration plates: For vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, it has been made mandatory to install high-security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers, by December 31. Failure to do so will result in fines, ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000.

Credit cards: For credit card payments, several banks are likely to change their reward point scheme, in the New Year. Therefore, customers must redeem their credit card reward points by December 31.

Car prices: Multiple car manufacturers will hike the prices of their vehicles. These include, among others, domestic car giants like Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki, to luxury brands such as Audi and Mercedes-Benz.

Gas cylinder prices: On the first day of each month, changes made, if any, to gas cylinder prices, are announced.

