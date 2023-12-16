From Kamath brothers to Falguni Nayar: The top earning startup founders in 2023
Startup companies showed exponential growth in India this year, with the founders and CEOs of these firms taking home hefty paychecks.
With the recent boom of startup companies and their market values, their top management and founders have been taking home hefty annual salary packages. As 2023 comes to an end, companies have released their financial reports, revealing the salaries of their founders.
The top spot in which startup founder has the highest salary has been reserved by the founders of Zerodha - Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath, who collectively took home an annual salary of nearly ₹200 crore.
While the Kamath brothers themselves took home ₹72 crores each as salary, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's wife and firm's director Seema Patil's annual salary package was ₹36 crore, as per the company's filings.
Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal was the second name on the list, while his salary was significantly lower than that of the Kamath brothers, at ₹12 crores annually. Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar, who was once the richest woman in India, took home an annual salary of less than ₹2 crore this year.
Top earning startup founders of 2023
Nikhil and Nithin Kamath (Zerodha) - ₹72 crore each
Ritesh Agarwal (Oyo) - ₹12 crore
Deepak Singh Ahlawat (GamesKraft) - ₹10.1 crore
Manish Taneja and Rahul Dash (Purplle) - ₹6.75 crore each
Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Paytm) - ₹4 crore
Sahil Barua and Kapil Bharati (RateGain) - ₹3.1 crore each
Gaurav Singh Kushwaha (BlueStone) - ₹3 crore
Mithun Sacheti (CaratLane) - ₹2.62 crore
Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta (boAT) - ₹2.5 crore each
(Salary data from company filings, Inc42 salary tracker)
Other companies which heftily pay their founders and CEOs are HealthifyMe, Lenskart, Noise and MamaEarth. The founders of the 42 new-age startup companies in India took home a total salary of ₹228 crore combined, as reported by Inc42.
The report also stated that Indian startups have laid off more than 29,000 employees in this financial year, despite many of the companies picking up major funding from billionaires and investors.