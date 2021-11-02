Home / Business / Fuel prices today: Petrol costlier by 0.35 paise per litre, diesel stays unchanged
Fuel prices today: Petrol costlier by 0.35 paise per litre, diesel stays unchanged

With this, 1 litre of petrol in Delhi is available at an all-time high of 110.04, while diesel continues to retail at 98.42 per litre.
Representative Image
Published on Nov 02, 2021 08:29 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

There was no respite from fuel price rise on Tuesday as well, as the rate of 1 litre of petrol was hiked by 35 paise, though the price of an equal quantity of diesel remained unchanged. With this latest hike, petrol prices in Delhi are at a record high of 110.04 per litre, while diesel continues to retail at 98.42 per litre.

Among the four metros, fuel prices are the highest in Mumbai, with 1 litre of petrol and diesel costing 115.85 and 106.62 respectively. In Chennai, petrol is at 106.66 per litre, while 1 litre of diesel is available at 102.59. In Kolkata, meanwhile, petrol and diesel are retailing at 110.49 and 101.56 per litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices in the IT hubs of Hyderabad and Bengaluru are as follows: 114.49 and 107.40 (Hyderabad) and 113.93 and 104.50 (Bengaluru).

However, it is Ganganagar in Rajasthan which has the highest fuel rates in the country, with a litre of petrol and diesel each available at 122.70 and 113.21 respectively.

Overall, out of 31 days in October, fuel prices were hiked on 24 days. When Tuesday's figures are included, petrol has become costlier by 8.20 per litre in 26 days, while diesel has become expensive by 8.65 per litre across the same period.

These latest petrol and diesel prices coincide with the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. While Dhanteras is celebrated on the first day, the main festival falls on day 3 (Thursday, November 4). The festival of lights will conclude with Bhai Dooj on Saturday.

 

Tuesday, November 02, 2021
