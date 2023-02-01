Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / ‘Fulfils dreams of…’: PM Modi hails FM Sitharaman's ‘Amrit Kaal' budget

Updated on Feb 01, 2023 03:15 PM IST

Budget 2023: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several measures including a raise in the personal income tax rebate limit to ₹7 lakh under a new tax regime.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
ByHT News Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the Union Budget 2023 which was presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. “First budget of Amrit Kaal will build a strong foundation for building a developed India. This budget will fulfil dreams of aspirational society including poor people, middle-class people, farmers”, he said in his address.

“This year's Budget infuses new energy to India's development trajectory”, he said.

“Those toiling traditionally through their hands for the country, 'Vishvakarma' are the creators of this country. For the first time scheme related to training & support for 'Vishvakarma' has been brought in the budget”, the prime minister added.

"The government has taken several steps to make the lives of women, in rural and urban areas, easy. Women's self-help groups will further enhance them. Special savings scheme will be started empowering women in households," the PM said.

Topics
budget budget 2023
