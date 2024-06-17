 Gautam Adani meets Bhutan PM, signs MoU for 570 MW green hydro plant: ‘Looking forward to working closely’ - Hindustan Times
Gautam Adani meets Bhutan PM, signs MoU for 570 MW green hydro plant: ‘Looking forward to working closely’

ByHT News Desk
Jun 17, 2024 07:57 AM IST

Gautam Adani met Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and said that the monarch's vision for Bhutan is inspiring.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani met Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the country's Druk Green Power Corporation for a 570 MW hydroelectric plant in Chukha province. Praising Bhutan's efforts to develop infrastructure under the vision of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Gautam Adani expressed eagerness to collaborate on hydro and other projects in the country.

Gautam Adani signed a MoU with Druk Green Power Corporation for a 570 MW hydroelectric plant in Chukha province.
Gautam Adani signed a MoU with Druk Green Power Corporation for a 570 MW hydroelectric plant in Chukha province.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gautam Adani said, "Absolutely fascinating meeting with Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Hon. Prime Minister of Bhutan. Signed an MoU with DGPC for a 570 MW green hydro plant in Chukha province. Admirable to see @PMBhutan advancing the vision of His Majesty The King and pursuing broad ranging infrastructure initiatives across the kingdom. Looking forward to working closely on hydro & other infra in Bhutan."

He also met Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and said that the monarch's vision for Bhutan is inspiring.

Gautam Adani wrote on X, “Honoured to meet His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan. Inspired by his vision for Bhutan and the ambitious eco-friendly masterplan for Gelephu Mindfulness City, including large computing centres and data facilities. Excited to collaborate on these transformative initiatives as also on green energy management for a carbon negative nation!”

News / Business / Gautam Adani meets Bhutan PM, signs MoU for 570 MW green hydro plant: ‘Looking forward to working closely’
