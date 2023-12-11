Gautam Adani reveals next big plan: 7 lakh crore investment in…

Multi-billionaire businessman Gautam Adani, after his company's bumper week on the stock market, announced that the Adani Group will be investing a total of ₹7 lakh crore in multiple industries to establish his firm as an infrastructural leader in the country. Billionaire Gautam Adani is planning to expand his investment in green energy.(REUTERS)

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani took to social media platform X highlighting in detail the new green initiative of his firm, where it will be investing in multiple verticals of the apples-to-airports conglomerate.

During the stock exchange filings, Adani Energy Solutions said, "The portfolio recently announced its plan to invest over ₹7 lakh crore over the next 10 years to consolidate its preeminent position as the largest infrastructure player in India."

Adani is planning to expand on the company's environmental conciousness, investing ₹7 lakh crore in various aspects of a green initiative by the multi-billion dollar firm. Currently, it is focussing its ports business towards a greening drive.

Gautam Adani said on X, "By 2025, we will set a national benchmark being the only carbon-neutral port operations and be net zero for APSEZ by 2040. Our climate-friendly transformation includes electrifying all cranes, switching all diesel-based internal transfer vehicles to battery-based ITVs, and installing an additional 1000 MW of captive renewable capacity."

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is the nation's largest seaport operator in the country, with ports on both the east and west coasts.

How is Adani Group going green through ₹ 7 lakh crore investment

Gautam Adani said his firm will be expanding its renewable energy business, among other initiatives.

"Our dedication to protecting the environment is also reflected in our expanding mangrove plantations, aiming for a remarkable 5000 hectares by FY 25. This is yet another step towards a greener future and further testament of our commitment to climate stewardship," he said.

Adani also shared the plans for the development of "the world's largest green energy park" being developed by his firm in Kutch desserts in Gujarat.

"This monumental project, covering 726 sq km in the challenging Rann desert, is visible even from space. We will generate 30GW to power over 20 million homes. Also, just 150 km away, in our Karmabhoomi Mundra, we are creating one of the globe's most extensive and integrated renewable energy manufacturing ecosystems for solar and wind," the businessman said.

(With inputs from PTI)