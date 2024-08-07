German startup is freezing dead bodies to revive them in future for 1.8 crore

A startup in Germany is offering cryopreservation services saying that future revival of dead bodies- which will be frozen in the process- will be possible whenever technology permits. The company- Tomorrow Bio- will charge approximately ₹1.8 crore to preserve an entire body and ₹67.2 lakh for brain-only preservation. In the process, body will be cooled to minus 198 degrees Celsius putting it into a state of ‘biostasis’. In that state, all biological processes cease indefinitely and in the future these preserved bodies can be revived. Until now, Tomorrow Bio has cryopreserved six people and five pets. Over 650 individuals having paid for the service.

Even the causes of death treated, the company said sharing its vision “to build a world where people can choose how long they want to live – independent of where they are, who they are, and their financial resources.”

Until now, Tomorrow Bio has cryopreserved six people and five pets. Over 650 individuals having paid for the service and awaiting preservation and the company's co-founder Fernando Azevedo Pinheir said, "During our lifetime, we may witness the safe cryopreservation and reanimation of complex organisms."

How does the cryopreservation process work?

Explaining that the company initiates cryopreservation process immediately after a person’s death, Fernando Azevedo Pinheir said that specialised ambulances are available in various European cities to transport bodies to the main facility in Switzerland. To facilitate the process, standby teams in Berlin, Amsterdam and Zurich are also ready.

At the facility, the body is placed in an isolated steel container filled with liquid nitrogen and is then maintained at minus 198 degrees Celsius for ten days in order to achieve the necessary preservation temperature.