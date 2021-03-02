Home / Business / Global airlines body says airlines faced crisis in January
business

Global airlines body says airlines faced crisis in January

New variants of the coronavirus forced governments to tighten travel restrictions across the world, hurting the outlook for airlines.
Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:18 PM IST
American Airlines flight 718, the first US Boeing 737 MAX commercial flight since regulators lifted a 20-month grounding in November, takes off from Miami, Florida, US. (Reuters)

Global airline body IATA said that the crisis deepened for airlines in January, as international traffic plunged 86% in the month compared to pre-crisis levels, and domestic air traffic was down 47%.

New variants of the coronavirus forced governments to tighten travel restrictions across the world, hurting the outlook for airlines, the group warned.

"That is what drove the weakness and the low points in January," said IATA chief economist Brian Pearce. "Airlines are facing a really tough start to the year."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us airlines iata
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP