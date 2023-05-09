Cash-starved Go First reacts after DGCA bars airline's ticket sales

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByAniruddha Dhar
May 09, 2023 03:03 PM IST

Go First said it had already stopped taking bookings before the DGCA issued the notice, “to reduce the inconvenience to passengers”.

A day after the DGCA on Monday asked cash-starved Go First to immediately stop ticket sales, the airline said it had already stopped taking bookings before the aviation regulator issued the notice, “to reduce the inconvenience to passengers”.

Go First filed for insolvency resolution proceedings in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). (Representative Photo)

Go First also said it was taking all possible measures to reduce passengers' inconvenience.

“To reduce the inconvenience to the passengers, we had already stopped taking bookings, before the DGCA issued the Notice. GO FIRST is taking all possible measures to reduce passenger inconvenience. As regards the DGCA Notice, the same will be responded to, in due course,” the spokesperson of Go first said.

