Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Goa’s Mormugao Port plans MoUs for ₹3,000 crore investment at Maritime Week

    MPA chairman N Vinodkumar said the port plans to raise its capacity to annually handle 100 million metric tonnes of cargo by 2035

    Updated on: Oct 15, 2025 6:48 PM IST
    By Gerard de Souza
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    PANAJI: The Goa-based Mormugao Port Authority (MPA) on Wednesday said it expects to sign about 24 agreements for investments worth 3,000 crore at the upcoming India Maritime Week in Mumbai.

    India Maritime Week expects participation from over 100 countries, over 1,00,000 delegates, over 200 speakers, (X/PIB_Panaji)
    India Maritime Week expects participation from over 100 countries, over 1,00,000 delegates, over 200 speakers, (X/PIB_Panaji)

    MPA chairman N Vinodkumar said the port, one of the country’s 12 state-run major ports, plans to raise its capacity to annually handle 100 million metric tonnes of cargo by 2035, up from the existing capacity of 65 million metric tonnes.

    “We have plans to redevelop berth No. 9, which earlier was an iron ore mechanical berth, into a 350-metre-long iron ore and general cargo berth. The mechanical ore handling plant at the berth was decommissioned after the mining ban on iron ore,” Vinodkumar said, adding that once up and running, the port would be able to berth larger ships.

    Quote
    We will sign around 24 agreements, most of which have already been finalised

    The port will also redevelop a berth to be able to host four domestic cruise vessels. Currently, the port has a capacity to host three cruise ships at a time, all of which are handled at the breakwater berth.

    “We will sign around 24 agreements, most of which have already been finalised, which will ensure an investment of around 3,000 crore over the next ten years,” Vinodkumar said.

    The India Maritime Week, hosted by the Union ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, is organised by the Indian Ports Association. The event will be held from October 27 to 31 in Mumbai.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/Goa’s Mormugao Port Plans MoUs For ₹3,000 Crore Investment At Maritime Week
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes