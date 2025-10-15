Goa’s Mormugao Port plans MoUs for ₹3,000 crore investment at Maritime Week

PANAJI: The Goa-based Mormugao Port Authority (MPA) on Wednesday said it expects to sign about 24 agreements for investments worth ₹3,000 crore at the upcoming India Maritime Week in Mumbai. India Maritime Week expects participation from over 100 countries, over 1,00,000 delegates, over 200 speakers, (X/PIB_Panaji)

MPA chairman N Vinodkumar said the port, one of the country’s 12 state-run major ports, plans to raise its capacity to annually handle 100 million metric tonnes of cargo by 2035, up from the existing capacity of 65 million metric tonnes.

“We have plans to redevelop berth No. 9, which earlier was an iron ore mechanical berth, into a 350-metre-long iron ore and general cargo berth. The mechanical ore handling plant at the berth was decommissioned after the mining ban on iron ore,” Vinodkumar said, adding that once up and running, the port would be able to berth larger ships.