Goa’s Mormugao Port plans MoUs for ₹3,000 crore investment at Maritime Week
MPA chairman N Vinodkumar said the port plans to raise its capacity to annually handle 100 million metric tonnes of cargo by 2035
Updated on: Oct 15, 2025 6:48 PM IST
By Gerard de Souza
Share via
Copy link
PANAJI: The Goa-based Mormugao Port Authority (MPA) on Wednesday said it expects to sign about 24 agreements for investments worth ₹3,000 crore at the upcoming India Maritime Week in Mumbai.
MPA chairman N Vinodkumar said the port, one of the country’s 12 state-run major ports, plans to raise its capacity to annually handle 100 million metric tonnes of cargo by 2035, up from the existing capacity of 65 million metric tonnes.
“We have plans to redevelop berth No. 9, which earlier was an iron ore mechanical berth, into a 350-metre-long iron ore and general cargo berth. The mechanical ore handling plant at the berth was decommissioned after the mining ban on iron ore,” Vinodkumar said, adding that once up and running, the port would be able to berth larger ships.
We will sign around 24 agreements, most of which have already been finalised
The port will also redevelop a berth to be able to host four domestic cruise vessels. Currently, the port has a capacity to host three cruise ships at a time, all of which are handled at the breakwater berth.
“We will sign around 24 agreements, most of which have already been finalised, which will ensure an investment of around ₹3,000 crore over the next ten years,” Vinodkumar said.
The India Maritime Week, hosted by the Union ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, is organised by the Indian Ports Association. The event will be held from October 27 to 31 in Mumbai.