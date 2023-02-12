GoDaddy to layoff 8% employees, more than 500 workers to be affected

Joining the layoff spree, GoDaddy has announced it is slashing 8% of its existing workforce, with the drive expected to impact more than 500 employees.

The layoffs were announced by GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani in an internal email to staff on Feb 8, with Bhutani attributing the decision to ‘increasingly challenging macroeconomic conditions.’

On Wednesday, I got "the email" from GoDaddy.



After 4 years of building @Pagely into what it has become today, my position has been eliminated as part of the GoDaddy layoffs.



If you're doing something awesome and interested in what I bring to the table, hit me up. Let's chat. pic.twitter.com/M2QMo2jVbs — Jeff Matson 👾 (@TheJeffMatson) February 10, 2023

“Within the next hour, impacted team members will receive a meeting invite from their leadership to learn the details of their transition, aligned with the local alignment processes,” the email read.

The move, which affects employees mostly in the United States, spans across multiple levels and every division of the Tempe-headquartered internet domain registrar and web hosting company.

Unfortunately today, I was part of the #GoDaddy 8% layoffs. Starting tomorrow, pulling @WeAreDataDriven back out of cold storage and getting the agency back up and running. If you’re looking for WordPress or WooCommerce work or just need some maintenance, hit me up! pic.twitter.com/I1uthrYtGp — Chris Edwards (@ChrisEdwardsCE) February 9, 2023

Bhutani, meanwhile, also said the layoffs will help in integration of three GoDaddy brands – Main Street Hub, Main Temple, 123 Reg – into the firm.

I was hit by yesterday’s layoffs at #GoDaddy. I’m definitely sad but more broken up about the lost connections with some of the most talented folks I’ve ever been around. We made a huge amount of amazing (and award winning🏆) work over the past 5 years.



❤️ — 𝔠𝔥𝔯𝔦𝔰 𝔯𝔲𝔰𝔥𝔦𝔫𝔤 (@chrisrushing) February 9, 2023

The employees being laid off are being offered a transition package in line with the local norms. In the US, the staffers being handed pink slips will receive 12 weeks of paid administrative leave with continued core benefits coverage, eligibility for two extra weeks of severance with per year (minimum four weeks) worked, extended healthcare benefits, and support for both outplacement and immigration.

