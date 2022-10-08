Gold and Silver Price Today, October 8: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices were unchanged on Saturday as well. According to the Goodreturns website, which tracks daily gold rates, 10 grammes and 8 grammes of 22 carat (K) of the metal continue to be available at ₹47,850 and ₹38,280 respectively.

Meanwhile, 10 grammes and 8 grammes of 24K gold can be bought for ₹52,200 and ₹41,760 respectively.

In India, gold becomes more expensive if the rupee slides against the dollar. International factors include volatile policies, slowing global economic growth, dollar strength against other currencies etc.

Also, the rates mentioned above are non-inclusive of GST, TCS and other levies. To know the exact cost, contact your local jeweller.

Gold prices in major cities

In Delhi, 10 grammes of 22K gold are at ₹48,000, while the corresponding figures for other metro cities are ₹47,900 (Bengaluru), ₹48,350 (Chennai), and ₹47,850, (Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai). On the other hand, an equal quantity of 24K of the metal in these cities is at ₹52,250 (Bengaluru), ₹52,750 (Chennai), ₹52,360 (Delhi), and ₹52,200 (Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai).

Today's Silver prices in India

The prices of silver have taken a tumble. A gram of the metal costs ₹60.80 today (down 80 paise), while 10 grammes are at ₹608 (down ₹8).

In major cities, 10 grammes of silver comes at ₹608 in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹660 in Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

