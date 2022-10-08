Gold and Silver Price Today, October 8: Check latest rates in your city

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 08, 2022 10:45 AM IST

Gold and Silver Rate Today, 7th October: While gold prices remained unchanged, those of silver went down.

Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Gold prices were unchanged on Saturday as well. According to the Goodreturns website, which tracks daily gold rates, 10 grammes and 8 grammes of 22 carat (K) of the metal continue to be available at 47,850 and 38,280 respectively.

Meanwhile, 10 grammes and 8 grammes of 24K gold can be bought for 52,200 and 41,760 respectively.

In India, gold becomes more expensive if the rupee slides against the dollar. International factors include volatile policies, slowing global economic growth, dollar strength against other currencies etc.

Also, the rates mentioned above are non-inclusive of GST, TCS and other levies. To know the exact cost, contact your local jeweller.

Gold prices in major cities

In Delhi, 10 grammes of 22K gold are at 48,000, while the corresponding figures for other metro cities are 47,900 (Bengaluru), 48,350 (Chennai), and 47,850, (Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai). On the other hand, an equal quantity of 24K of the metal in these cities is at 52,250 (Bengaluru), 52,750 (Chennai), 52,360 (Delhi), and 52,200 (Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai).

Today's Silver prices in India

The prices of silver have taken a tumble. A gram of the metal costs 60.80 today (down 80 paise), while 10 grammes are at 608 (down 8).

In major cities, 10 grammes of silver comes at 608 in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, and 660 in Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

