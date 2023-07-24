Gold and silver prices in India: Check latest rates in your city
There is no change in the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold, as well as silver.
On Monday, the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are unchanged. According to the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22K gold is being sold for ₹5515, while eight gram can be bought for ₹44,120. For 10 gram and 100 gram, on the other hand, buyers must spend ₹55,150 and ₹5,51,500, respectively.
One gram of 24K gold, meanwhile, is priced at ₹6016, and eight gram, ₹48,128. For 10 gram and 100 gram, customers must pay ₹60,160 and ₹6,01,600, respectively.
|City
|22K Gold price (per 10 gram)
|24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹55,200
|₹60,220
|Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹55,150
|₹60,160
|Chennai
|₹55,450
|₹60,490
|Delhi
|₹55,300
|₹60,320
It must also be noted that the rates given here are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact rate for the day.
Silver prices on July 24
Silver, too, has the same prices as it did on the previous day. Therefore, the rate of one gram of silver stands at ₹78, and ₹624 for eight gram. For 10 gram, 100 gram, and 100 kilogram, you must pay ₹780, ₹7800, and ₹78,000, respectively.
|City
|Silver price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹780
|Bengaluru
|₹805
|Chennai, Hyderabad
|₹765