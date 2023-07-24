Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold and silver prices in India: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 24, 2023 11:03 AM IST

There is no change in the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold, as well as silver.

On Monday, the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are unchanged. According to the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22K gold is being sold for 5515, while eight gram can be bought for 44,120. For 10 gram and 100 gram, on the other hand, buyers must spend 55,150 and 5,51,500, respectively.

One gram of 24K gold, meanwhile, is priced at 6016, and eight gram, 48,128. For 10 gram and 100 gram, customers must pay 60,160 and 6,01,600, respectively.

City22K Gold price (per 10 gram)24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 55,200 60,220
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 55,150 60,160
Chennai 55,450 60,490
Delhi 55,300 60,320

It must also be noted that the rates given here are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact rate for the day.

Silver prices on July 24

Silver, too, has the same prices as it did on the previous day. Therefore, the rate of one gram of silver stands at 78, and 624 for eight gram. For 10 gram, 100 gram, and 100 kilogram, you must pay 780, 7800, and 78,000, respectively.

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 780
Bengaluru 805
Chennai, Hyderabad 765
