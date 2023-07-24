Gold and silver prices in India: Check latest rates in your city

On Monday, the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are unchanged. According to the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22K gold is being sold for ₹5515, while eight gram can be bought for ₹44,120. For 10 gram and 100 gram, on the other hand, buyers must spend ₹55,150 and ₹5,51,500, respectively.

Representational Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One gram of 24K gold, meanwhile, is priced at ₹6016, and eight gram, ₹48,128. For 10 gram and 100 gram, customers must pay ₹60,160 and ₹6,01,600, respectively.

City 22K Gold price (per 10 gram) 24K Gold price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 55,200 ₹ 60,220 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 55,150 ₹ 60,160 Chennai ₹ 55,450 ₹ 60,490 Delhi ₹ 55,300 ₹ 60,320

It must also be noted that the rates given here are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact rate for the day.

Silver prices on July 24

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Silver, too, has the same prices as it did on the previous day. Therefore, the rate of one gram of silver stands at ₹78, and ₹624 for eight gram. For 10 gram, 100 gram, and 100 kilogram, you must pay ₹780, ₹7800, and ₹78,000, respectively.

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 780 Bengaluru ₹ 805 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 765

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON