Gold and silver prices on April 10: Check rates in your city today

ByHT News Desk | Written by Shobhit Gupta
Apr 10, 2023 05:57 AM IST

In India, the prices of gold are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies

Gold prices in India witnessed a marginal decline of 10 with 10 grams of 22 carat gold costing 55,790 compared to 55,800 on Sunday, according to figures by Goodreturns. Prices of one gram, eight grams and 100 grams of 22 carat gold have also slightly declined by 1, 8 and 100, now costing at 5,579, 44,632 and 5,57,900 respectively.

The price of 24 carat gold also marginally slumped on Monday. One gram of 24k gold is priced at 6,086 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at 48,688 and 59,780 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is 5,97,800.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver remained unchanged on Monday. A gram of silver is priced at 76.60. Similarly, eight grams of silver is priced at 612.80. The price of 10 grams of silver is available at 766 while one kg of silver will cost 76,600, Goodreturns said.

CITYGOLD 22K (Rs/10 GRAM)SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM)
DELHI55,940766
MUMBAI55,790766
KOLKATA55,790766
CHENNAI56,390802
BENGALURU55,840802

In India, the prices of gold are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies. It is also dependent on international factors like global economic growth, dollar strength against other currencies etc.

The gold prices are dependent on international factors like global economic growth, dollar strength against other currencies etc.(Representative image)

The term 'carat' is used to measure the purity of gold. A 24K gold is also called pure gold and has 99.9 per cent purity. While, 22K gold comprises 22 parts of gold mixed with two parts of other metals like copper and zinc.

