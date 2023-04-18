Gold and silver prices on April 18: Check rates in your city

Gold prices fell by ₹180 to ₹60,300 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the international markets, gold and silver were quoting lower at USD 2,003 per ounce and USD 25.15 per ounce, respectively. (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The precious metal had closed at ₹60,480 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also declined by ₹240 to ₹75,780 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹60,300 per 10 grams, down ₹180 per 10 grams.

"Gold demand in the domestic market is likely to improve after recent correction in prices and ahead of Akshaya Tritiya which is considered as an auspicious occasion for buying gold," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, gold and silver were quoting lower at USD 2,003 per ounce and USD 25.15 per ounce, respectively.