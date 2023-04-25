Home / Business / Gold and silver prices on April 25: What are the latest rates in your city?

Gold and silver prices on April 25: What are the latest rates in your city?

Apr 25, 2023
Apr 25, 2023 09:58 AM IST

Find out the rates for 22K and 24K gold, as well as silver, for the first day of the week.

The prices of both 22 and 24 carat (K) gold, as well as silver, are unchanged on Monday, as compared to the day before. According to the Goodreturns website, customers must pay 5,564 for 1 gram, 44,512 for 8 gram, and 55,640 for 10 gram of 22K gold. 100 gram, meanwhile, is available for 5,56,400.

Similarly, 1 gram, 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram of 24K of the metal is priced at 6,070, 48,560, 60,700 and 6,07,000 respectively.

City22K gold ( per gram)24K gold ( per gram)
Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida55,84060,850
Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Surat, Vadodara55,69060,750
Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai56,14061,240

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are without taxes such as GST, TCS, and local levies. Customers must contact their local jewellers to find out the actual rates.

Silver, meanwhile, continues to be priced at 76.90 for 1 gram. You can purchase 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram of the metal for 613.60, 767, and 7,670, respectively.

In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, 1 gram of silver is at 769, and in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, at 804.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

