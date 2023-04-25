Gold and silver prices on April 25: What are the latest rates in your city?

The prices of both 22 and 24 carat (K) gold, as well as silver, are unchanged on Monday, as compared to the day before. According to the Goodreturns website, customers must pay ₹5,564 for 1 gram, ₹44,512 for 8 gram, and ₹55,640 for 10 gram of 22K gold. 100 gram, meanwhile, is available for ₹5,56,400. Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Thursday, Nov 04, 2021

Similarly, 1 gram, 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram of 24K of the metal is priced at ₹6,070, ₹48,560, ₹60,700 and ₹6,07,000 respectively.

City 22K gold ( ₹ per gram) 24K gold ( ₹ per gram) Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida 55,840 60,850 Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Surat, Vadodara 55,690 60,750 Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai 56,140 61,240

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are without taxes such as GST, TCS, and local levies. Customers must contact their local jewellers to find out the actual rates.

Silver, meanwhile, continues to be priced at ₹76.90 for 1 gram. You can purchase 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram of the metal for ₹613.60, ₹767, and ₹7,670, respectively.

In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, 1 gram of silver is at ₹769, and in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, at ₹804.

