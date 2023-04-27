Gold and silver prices on April 27: What are the latest rates in your city?

Gold prices on Thursday has slightly increased as compared with yesterday's cost. However, the price of silver has reduced by a negligible amount. According to Goodreturns, the cost of 1 gram 22K gold is ₹5,595, for 8 gram it is ₹44,760, for 10 gram ₹55,950 and similarly for 100 gram of 22K gold is ₹5,59,500.

Gold prices recently reached a three-week high in the international market.

Similarly, 1 gram, 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram of 24K gold is priced at ₹6,104, ₹48,832, ₹61,040 and ₹6,10,400, respectively.

Check out city-wise rates of gold:

Cities 22K gold (per 10 gram) 24K gold (per 10 gram) Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Gurgaon ₹ 56,100 ₹ 61,190 Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune ₹ 55,950 ₹ 61,040 Chennai, Coimbatore, Vijaywada, Vellore ₹ 55,420 ₹ 61,550

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are without taxes such as GST, TCS, and local levies. Customers must contact their local jewellers to find out the actual rates.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has seen a decline where 1 gram is priced at ₹76.50, 8 gram at ₹612,10 gram at ₹765, 100 gram at ₹7,650 and 1 kg at ₹76,700.

10 gram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow is priced at ₹765 and in Hyderabad, Kerala, Chennai, Bhubaneswar it is ₹802.

