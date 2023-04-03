Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold and silver prices on April 3: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 03, 2023 01:17 PM IST

Gold and silver prices on April 3: On Monday, the rates for both gold and silver were down from the previous day.

The prices of both gold and silver were down on Monday, in comparison to the previous day. According to the Goodreturns website, the rate of 22 carat (K) gold was at 5,470 – down by 30 per gram from Sunday – while that for 8 and 10 grams of the metal was at 43,760 and 54,700; the corresponding figures for each on Sunday were 5,500, 44,000, and 55,000.

Prices of both gold and silver are down on Monday, from the corresponding figures on Sunday (Representational Image)

On the other hand, 1 gram of 24K gold was available for 5,967, as against Sunday's 6,000, a difference of 33 per gram.

City22K Gold (Pricer per gram)24K Gold (price per gram)
Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida 54,850 59,820
Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Surat, Vadodara 54,750 59,720
Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai 55,350 60,380
Hyderabad, Pune 54,700 59,670

It should be noted, however, that the costs mentioned here do not include GST, TCS and other levies. For actual rates, customers must contact their local jewellers.

Silver prices in India

Silver, meanwhile, witnessed a drop of 0.5 per gram from the day before, and was at 74 for 1 gram, 592 for 8 grams, and 740 for 10 grams, as per Goodreturns data. The cost of 1 kg of the metal was at 74,000, as against 74,500 on the previous day.

As of Monday, the cost of 10 gram of silver was 740 in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, and 771 in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

