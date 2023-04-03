Gold and silver prices on April 3: Check latest rates for your city

The prices of both gold and silver were down on Monday, in comparison to the previous day. According to the Goodreturns website, the rate of 22 carat (K) gold was at ₹5,470 – down by ₹30 per gram from Sunday – while that for 8 and 10 grams of the metal was at ₹43,760 and ₹54,700; the corresponding figures for each on Sunday were ₹5,500, ₹44,000, and ₹55,000.

Prices of both gold and silver are down on Monday, from the corresponding figures on Sunday (Representational Image)

On the other hand, 1 gram of 24K gold was available for ₹5,967, as against Sunday's ₹6,000, a difference of ₹33 per gram.

City 22K Gold (Pricer per gram) 24K Gold (price per gram) Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida ₹ 54,850 ₹ 59,820 Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Surat, Vadodara ₹ 54,750 ₹ 59,720 Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai ₹ 55,350 ₹ 60,380 Hyderabad, Pune ₹ 54,700 ₹ 59,670

It should be noted, however, that the costs mentioned here do not include GST, TCS and other levies. For actual rates, customers must contact their local jewellers.

Silver prices in India

Silver, meanwhile, witnessed a drop of ₹0.5 per gram from the day before, and was at ₹74 for 1 gram, ₹592 for 8 grams, and ₹740 for 10 grams, as per Goodreturns data. The cost of 1 kg of the metal was at ₹74,000, as against ₹74,500 on the previous day.

As of Monday, the cost of 10 gram of silver was ₹740 in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹771 in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

