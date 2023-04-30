Gold and silver prices on April 30: What are the latest rates in your city?

There is a marginal jump in gold prices than yesterday, however the cost of silver remained unchanged on Sunday. According to Goodreturns, the cost of 1 gram 22K gold is ₹5,585, for 8 gram it is ₹44,680, for 10 gram ₹55,850 and similarly for 100 gram of 22K gold is ₹5,58,500. Gold prices seen a marginal jump as compared with yesterday.(Reuters)

Similarly, 1 gram, 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram of 24K gold is priced at ₹6,093, ₹48,744, ₹60,930 and ₹6,09,300, respectively.

Check out city-wise rates of gold:

Cities 22K gold (per 10 gram) 24K gold (per 10 gram) Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh ₹ 56,000 ₹ 61,080 Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala ₹ 55,850 ₹ 60,930 Bengaluru, Vadodara, Davanagere ₹ 55,900 ₹ 60,980

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are without taxes such as GST, TCS, and local levies. Customers must contact their local jewellers to find out the actual rates.

Meanwhile, the cost of silver has remained steady since yesterday where 1 gram is priced at ₹76.20, 8 gram at ₹609.60, 10 gram at ₹762, 100 gram at ₹7,620 and 1 kg at ₹76,200.

10 gram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow is priced at ₹764 and in Hyderabad, Kerala, Chennai, Bhubaneswar it is ₹804.

