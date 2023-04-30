Home / Business / Gold and silver prices on April 30: What are the latest rates in your city?

Gold and silver prices on April 30: What are the latest rates in your city?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 30, 2023 06:10 AM IST

Find out the rates for 22K and 24K gold, as well as silver, for the fourth day of the week.

There is a marginal jump in gold prices than yesterday, however the cost of silver remained unchanged on Sunday. According to Goodreturns, the cost of 1 gram 22K gold is 5,585, for 8 gram it is 44,680, for 10 gram 55,850 and similarly for 100 gram of 22K gold is 5,58,500.

Gold prices seen a marginal jump as compared with yesterday.(Reuters)
Gold prices seen a marginal jump as compared with yesterday.(Reuters)

Similarly, 1 gram, 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram of 24K gold is priced at 6,093, 48,744, 60,930 and 6,09,300, respectively.

Check out city-wise rates of gold:

Cities22K gold (per 10 gram)24K gold (per 10 gram)
Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh 56,000 61,080
Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala 55,850 60,930
Bengaluru, Vadodara, Davanagere 55,900 60,980

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are without taxes such as GST, TCS, and local levies. Customers must contact their local jewellers to find out the actual rates.

Meanwhile, the cost of silver has remained steady since yesterday where 1 gram is priced at 76.20, 8 gram at 609.60, 10 gram at 762, 100 gram at 7,620 and 1 kg at 76,200.

10 gram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow is priced at 764 and in Hyderabad, Kerala, Chennai, Bhubaneswar it is 804.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
gold price in india silver rate today
gold price in india silver rate today
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out