Gold and silver prices on August 13: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices in India remained steady on Sunday. The cost of 22-carat gold is ₹5,465 per gram. For larger quantities, 8 grams and 10 grams of 22-carat gold were priced at ₹43,720 and ₹54,650 respectively. Notably, the price for 100 grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹5,46,500.

Gold, silver rates today(HT File Photo)

A similar trend was observed in the prices of 24-carat gold, with one gram valued at ₹5,962.

Silver prices also registered a gain of ₹3,200 per kg, thus one kilogram of silver is priced at ₹76,200 on the national scale.

City Gold (Rs/10g) Silver (Rs/kg) Chennai 55,000 76,200 Delhi 54,800 73,000 Mumbai 54,650 76,200 Kolkata 54,650 73,000

These price fluctuations are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewellers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency valuations across different nations, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations related to gold trade contribute to these shifts. Moreover, global events like the health of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail