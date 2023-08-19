Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold and silver prices on August 19: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Aug 19, 2023 11:06 AM IST

Gold and silver prices: 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now priced at ₹54,250 in Delhi on Saturday.

Gold and silver prices in India remained unchanged on Saturday. The cost of 22-carat gold is 5,410 per gram. For larger quantities, 8 grams and 10 grams of 22-carat gold were priced at 43,280 and 54,100 respectively. Notably, the price for 100 grams of 22-carat gold stood at 5,41,000.

Gold, silver rates today(HT File Photo)

A similar trend was observed in the prices of 24-carat gold, with one gram valued at 5,902.

Silver prices also registered a gain of 3,200 per kg, thus one kilogram of silver is priced at 76,700 on the national scale.

CityGold (Rs/10gram)Silver (Rs/kg)
New Delhi54,25073,500
Chennai54,50076,500
Mumbai54,10076,700
Kolkata54,10073,500

These price fluctuations are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewellers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency valuations across different nations, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations related to gold trade contribute to these shifts. Moreover, global events like the health of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

