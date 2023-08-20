Gold and silver prices on August 20: Check latest rates in your city
Gold and silver prices: 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now priced at ₹54,250 in Delhi on Sunday.
Gold and silver prices in India remained unchanged on Sunday. The cost of 22-carat gold is ₹5,410 per gram. For larger quantities, 8 grams and 10 grams of 22-carat gold were priced at ₹43,280 and ₹54,100 respectively. Notably, the price for 100 grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹5,41,000.
The price of 24-carat gold is at ₹5,902 per gram.
Silver prices also maintained a similar trend of stability, thus one kilogram of silver is priced at ₹73,300 on the national scale.
|City
|Gold (Rs/10gram)
|Silver (Rs/kg)
|Delhi
|54,250
|73,300
|Mumbai
|54,100
|73,300
|Chennai
|54,500
|76,500
|Kolkata
|54,100
|73,300
These price fluctuations are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewellers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency valuations across different nations, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations related to gold trade contribute to these shifts. Moreover, global events like the health of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.