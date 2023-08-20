Gold and silver prices on August 20: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices in India remained unchanged on Sunday. The cost of 22-carat gold is ₹5,410 per gram. For larger quantities, 8 grams and 10 grams of 22-carat gold were priced at ₹43,280 and ₹54,100 respectively. Notably, the price for 100 grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹5,41,000. Gold, silver prices today(HT File Photo)

The price of 24-carat gold is at ₹5,902 per gram.

Silver prices also maintained a similar trend of stability, thus one kilogram of silver is priced at ₹73,300 on the national scale.

City Gold (Rs/10gram) Silver (Rs/kg) Delhi 54,250 73,300 Mumbai 54,100 73,300 Chennai 54,500 76,500 Kolkata 54,100 73,300

These price fluctuations are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewellers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency valuations across different nations, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations related to gold trade contribute to these shifts. Moreover, global events like the health of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail