Gold and silver prices on August 22: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 22, 2023 10:00 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here's how much you will have to spend today.

On Tuesday, the prices of 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are up by 5 and 6 per gram, respectively, from the previous day. According to the Goodreturns website, therefore, one gram of 22K gold is available for 5420, and eight gram, for 43,360. For 10 gram and 100 gram, buyers must pay 54,200 and 5,42,000, respectively.

Similarly, one gram of 24K gold comes for 5913, while the cost of eight gram is 47,304. On the other hand, 10 gram and 100 gram are being sold at 59,130 and 5,91,300, respectively.

City22K Gold price (10 gram)24K Gold price (10 gram)
Ahmedabad 54,100 59,020
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 54,200 59,130
Chennai 54,550 59,500
Delhi 54,300 59,220

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact rates for the day.

Silver prices on Aug 23

The prices of silver, meanwhile, have seen a minor rise, and are up by 0.20 per gram from yesterday. Therefore, as per Goodreturns, one gram of silver is at 73.50, and eight gram, at 588; 10 gram, 100 gram and 1 kg are available for 735, 7350 and 73,500, in that order.

CitySilver price (10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 735
Bengaluru 725
Chennai, Hyderabad 767
