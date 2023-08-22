Gold and silver prices on August 22: Check latest rates for your city

On Tuesday, the prices of 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are up by ₹5 and ₹6 per gram, respectively, from the previous day. According to the Goodreturns website, therefore, one gram of 22K gold is available for ₹5420, and eight gram, for ₹43,360. For 10 gram and 100 gram, buyers must pay ₹54,200 and ₹5,42,000, respectively.

Representational Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similarly, one gram of 24K gold comes for ₹5913, while the cost of eight gram is ₹47,304. On the other hand, 10 gram and 100 gram are being sold at ₹59,130 and ₹5,91,300, respectively.

City 22K Gold price (10 gram) 24K Gold price (10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 54,100 ₹ 59,020 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 54,200 ₹ 59,130 Chennai ₹ 54,550 ₹ 59,500 Delhi ₹ 54,300 ₹ 59,220

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact rates for the day.

Silver prices on Aug 23

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The prices of silver, meanwhile, have seen a minor rise, and are up by ₹0.20 per gram from yesterday. Therefore, as per Goodreturns, one gram of silver is at ₹73.50, and eight gram, at ₹588; 10 gram, 100 gram and 1 kg are available for ₹735, ₹7350 and ₹73,500, in that order.

City Silver price (10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 735 Bengaluru ₹ 725 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 767

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail