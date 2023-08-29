Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / Gold and silver prices on August 29: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Aug 29, 2023 09:03 AM IST

Gold and silver prices: 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now priced at ₹54,600 in Delhi on Tuesday.

Gold and silver prices in India showed no change on Tuesday. The price of 22-carat gold remains at 5,445 per gram. Larger quantities of 22-carat gold, such as 8 grams and 10 grams, are priced at 43,560 and 54,450 respectively. Notably, the cost for 100 grams of 22-carat gold stands at 5,44,500.

Today Gold Price, Silver Price:

The price of 24-carat gold is 5,940 per gram.

Similarly, silver prices have also remained stable, with one kilogram of silver priced at 76,900 nationwide.

CityGold (Rs/10gram)Silver (Rs/kg)
New Delhi54,60076,900
Chennai54,75080,000
Mumbai54,45076,900
Kolkata54,45076,900

These price fluctuations are influenced by various factors, including inputs from reputable jewellers. Factors like global gold demand, currency values across nations, interest rates, and government gold trade regulations contribute to these changes. Furthermore, global events like the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

