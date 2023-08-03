Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Gold and silver prices on August 3: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Aug 03, 2023 11:15 AM IST

One gram of 24K gold is priced at ₹5,995.

The prices of 22-carat (K) gold are down by 15 per gram on Thursday, while the cost of one gram of 24K gold decreased by 16. The Goodreturns website states that one gram of 22K gold can be bought for 5495 while eight gram costs 43,960. People can buy 10 gram and 100 gram of 22K gold for 54,950 and 54,9500, respectively.

One gram of 24K gold is priced at 5,995 while eight gram retails at 47,960. Buying 10 gram and 100 gram 24K gold will cost 59,950 and 59,9500, respectively.

City 22K Gold price (10 gram) 24 Gold price (10 gram)

Ahmedabad 55,000 60,000

Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 54,950 59,950

Chennai 55,350 60,380

Delhi 55,100 60,100

The rates published above are not inclusive of GST, TCS, and other taxes. People are requested to check with local jewellers to determine the final price.

Silver prices on August 3

The price of silver reduced by 2.30 per gram. The cost of one gram of the metal stands at 75, eight gram at 600, and 10 gram, at 750. For 100 gram, customers must shell out 7,500 and 75,000 for 1 kilogram.

City Silver price (10 gram)

Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai 750

Bengaluru 760

Chennai, Hyderabad 785

Kolkata 750

HT News Desk

