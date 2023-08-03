Gold and silver prices on August 3: Check latest rates in your city

The prices of 22-carat (K) gold are down by ₹15 per gram on Thursday, while the cost of one gram of 24K gold decreased by ₹16. The Goodreturns website states that one gram of 22K gold can be bought for ₹5495 while eight gram costs ₹43,960. People can buy 10 gram and 100 gram of 22K gold for ₹54,950 and ₹54,9500, respectively.

One gram of 24K gold is priced at ₹5,995 while eight gram retails at ₹47,960. Buying 10 gram and 100 gram 24K gold will cost ₹59,950 and ₹59,9500, respectively.

City 22K Gold price (10 gram) 24 Gold price (10 gram)

Ahmedabad ₹55,000 ₹60,000

Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹54,950 ₹59,950

Chennai ₹55,350 ₹60,380

Delhi ₹55,100 ₹60,100

The rates published above are not inclusive of GST, TCS, and other taxes. People are requested to check with local jewellers to determine the final price.

Silver prices on August 3

The price of silver reduced by ₹2.30 per gram. The cost of one gram of the metal stands at ₹75, eight gram at ₹600, and 10 gram, at ₹ ₹750. For 100 gram, customers must shell out ₹7,500 and ₹75,000 for 1 kilogram.

City Silver price (10 gram)

Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai ₹750

Bengaluru ₹760

Chennai, Hyderabad ₹785

Kolkata ₹750

