Gold and silver prices on August 4: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Aug 04, 2023 10:03 AM IST

Gold and silver prices: 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now priced at ₹55,350 on Friday.

Gold prices in India showed no fluctuations, with a gram of 22-carat gold continuing to cost 5,495, as per the figures reported by Goodreturns. The eight grams and 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at 43,960 and 54,950, respectively. Similarly, the price of 100 grams of 22-carat gold remained steady at 5,49,500.

As for 24-carat gold, its price also remained stable compared to the previous day. Currently, 10 grams of 24-carat gold are priced at 59,950.

Additionally, the price of silver held steady on Friday, with one kilogram of silver still costing 75,300.

CITY22 carat Gold (Rs/10 gram)Silver (Rs/kg)
Delhi55,35075,000
Mumbai54,95075,000
Chennai55,35078,500
Kolkata54,95075,000

The gold prices in India are determined by reputed jewellers and are influenced by several factors. These include global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government policies related to the precious metal. Moreover, international factors like global economic growth and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also play a significant role in shaping the prices of gold in the country.

