Gold and silver prices on August 5: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Aug 05, 2023 11:34 AM IST

Gold and silver prices: 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now priced at ₹55,300 in Delhi on Saturday.

Gold prices in India experienced a gain of 20 per gram on Saturday, with 22-carat gold priced at 5,515/g as per Goodreturns data. For 8 grams and 10 grams of 22-carat gold, the prices stand at 44,120 and 55,150, respectively. Similarly, the price of 100 grams of 22-carat gold is 5,51,500.

Today Gold Price, Silver Price

In the 24-carat gold, a similar trend persisted as that of 22-carat gold. The current rate for 24-carat gold stands at 6,016 registering a jump of 21 from yesterday's price.

Furthermore, the price of silver advanced 300 per kg on Saturday, with the value of one kilogram of silver priced at 75,100 nationally.

CityGold (Rs/10g)Silver (Rs/kg)
Chennai55,55078,500
Mumbai55,15075,100
Delhi55,30075,100
Kolkata55,15075,100

The determination of gold prices in India is influenced by renowned jewellers and is shaped by an interplay of multiple factors. These encompass global gold demand, currency exchange fluctuations, prevalent interest rates, and government policies concerning the precious metal. Additionally, international dynamics like global economic growth and the strength of the US dollar vis-à-vis other currencies also exert substantial influence over gold prices within the country.

