Gold and silver prices on August 5: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices in India experienced a gain of ₹20 per gram on Saturday, with 22-carat gold priced at ₹5,515/g as per Goodreturns data. For 8 grams and 10 grams of 22-carat gold, the prices stand at ₹44,120 and ₹55,150, respectively. Similarly, the price of 100 grams of 22-carat gold is ₹5,51,500.

Today Gold Price, Silver Price

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the 24-carat gold, a similar trend persisted as that of 22-carat gold. The current rate for 24-carat gold stands at ₹6,016 registering a jump of ₹21 from yesterday's price.

Furthermore, the price of silver advanced ₹300 per kg on Saturday, with the value of one kilogram of silver priced at ₹75,100 nationally.

City Gold (Rs/10g) Silver (Rs/kg) Chennai 55,550 78,500 Mumbai 55,150 75,100 Delhi 55,300 75,100 Kolkata 55,150 75,100

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The determination of gold prices in India is influenced by renowned jewellers and is shaped by an interplay of multiple factors. These encompass global gold demand, currency exchange fluctuations, prevalent interest rates, and government policies concerning the precious metal. Additionally, international dynamics like global economic growth and the strength of the US dollar vis-à-vis other currencies also exert substantial influence over gold prices within the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail