Gold and silver prices on July 15: Check latest rates for your city

On Saturday, the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are unchanged for the second consecutive day. According to the Goodreturns website, the price of one gram of 22K gold is ₹5500, while 8 gram is available for ₹44,000. To buy 10 gram and 100 gram of 22K gold, on the other hand, customers must pay ₹55,000 and ₹5,50,000, respectively. Representative Image

Similarly, one gram of 24K gold continues to cost ₹6000, and 8 gram, ₹48,000. To get 10 gram, you must shell ₹60,000, and for 100 gram, ₹6,00,000.

City 22 Gold (price per 10 gram) 24K Gold (price per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 55,050 ₹ 60,050 Bengaluru ₹ 55,000 ₹ 60,000 Chennai ₹ 55,450 ₹ 60,490 Delhi ₹ 55,150 ₹ 60,150 Hyderabad ₹ 55,000 ₹ 60,000 Kolkata ₹ 55,000 ₹ 60,000 Mumbai ₹ 55,000 ₹ 60,000

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are only indicative; these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only local jewellers can give you the exact rates.

Silver prices on July 15

Meanwhile, silver is costlier as compared to the previous day, with the rates increasing by ₹0.40 for each gram. Therefore, for one gram, eight gram, 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kilogram, buyers must pay ₹77.50, ₹620, ₹775, ₹7750, and ₹77,500, respectively.

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 775 Bengaluru ₹ 768 Chennai ₹ 818 Delhi ₹ 775 Hyderabad ₹ 818 Kolkata ₹ 775 Mumbai ₹ 775

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON