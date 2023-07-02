Gold and silver prices on July 2: Check latest rates in your city
Gold prices: In Delhi, the price of 22K and 24K gold stood at ₹54,300 per 10 gms and ₹59,220 per 10 gms respectively.
Gold prices increased by ₹20 in major Indian cities on Sunday. According to website Goodreturns, which tracks prices of gold daily, one gram of 22 carat metal costs ₹5,415. On the other hand, one gram of 24 carat gold costs ₹5,907.
In Delhi, the price of 22K and 24K gold stood at ₹54,300 per 10 gms and ₹59,220 per 10 gms respectively. In India's financial capital Mumbai, 22K gold was priced at ₹54,150 per 10 gms while 24K gold cost ₹59,070 per 10 gms.
Here are the prices of gold in major Indian cities on July 2, 2023.
|CITY
|22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)
|24K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)
|KOLKATA
|54,150
|59,070
|CHENNAI
|54,440
|59,350
|BENGALURU
|54,150
|59,070
|AHMEDABAD
|54,200
|59,120
|JAIPUR
|54,300
|59,220
In India, gold prices are determined on various factors including currency, international factors and government policies.
Silver
Silver rates almost remained unchanged on July 2 in major Indian cities. According to Goodreturns website, one grams of silver cost ₹71.90.
Here are the silver prices for major Indian cities on July 2.
|CITY
|SILVER PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)
|DELHI
|719
|MUMBAI
|719
|CHENNAI
|757
|KOLKATA
|719
|BENGALURU
|719
In India, the price of silver is determined by factors like gold rates, industrial demand, bulk purchases, inflation etc. If the price of gold increases, the silver price will also increase. The industrial firms use silver for production of various commodities like jewellery, coins, medals etc.Also, it is easier to influence the silver market through large trades and purchases.
- Topics
- Gold Price
- Silver Rate Today